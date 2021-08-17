 Skip to main content

Why Did ALFI Shares Gain Ground Tuesday?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 17, 2021 6:12pm   Comments
ALFI Inc (NASDAQ: ALF) has launched intelligent tablets directly to drivers who opted into a rideshare program in 13 significant additional markets as planned.

The initiative marks the ramp-up of Alfi revenues and partnership with independently contracted Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) and Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) drivers in Miami, Florida, providing an additional revenue stream while enhancing the passenger experience at no cost.

Advertisers will gain insight into the inaccessible audiences that are no longer inside their homes and update tailored messaging in campaigns via ALFI technology.

The direct distribution of tablets will help it accomplish an installed base of 30,000 by 2021 and over 150,000 tablets by 2022.

ALF Price Action: ALF shares gained 40.64% to $10.14 in Tuesday's session. 

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Movers Tech Trading Ideas

