ALFI Initiates Miami-Based Fulfilment, Distribution Center Of 10,000 Digital Tablets For Uber, Lyft Drivers
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 15, 2021 8:43am   Comments
  • AI enterprise SaaS platform company ALFI Inc (NASDAQ: ALFinked an agreement with All-Niter for the fulfillment, staging, and shipment of the first 10,000 digital tablets to countrywide Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) and Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) drivers.
  • The agreement involved an ALFI fulfillment center in Miami. The ALFI supply chain is integrated with All-Niter for quick scalability.
  • It will also involve the chance for the next 50,000 digital tablets to be fulfilled and staged at All-Niter.
  • Rideshare drivers can earn extra income while driving utilizing ALFI's technology.
  • Price action: ALFI shares traded higher by 24.6% at $4.25 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

