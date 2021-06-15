ALFI Initiates Miami-Based Fulfilment, Distribution Center Of 10,000 Digital Tablets For Uber, Lyft Drivers
- AI enterprise SaaS platform company ALFI Inc (NASDAQ: ALF) inked an agreement with All-Niter for the fulfillment, staging, and shipment of the first 10,000 digital tablets to countrywide Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) and Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) drivers.
- The agreement involved an ALFI fulfillment center in Miami. The ALFI supply chain is integrated with All-Niter for quick scalability.
- It will also involve the chance for the next 50,000 digital tablets to be fulfilled and staged at All-Niter.
- Rideshare drivers can earn extra income while driving utilizing ALFI's technology.
- Price action: ALFI shares traded higher by 24.6% at $4.25 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
