 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

PyroGenesis Bags $1.2M Plasma Torch Contract
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 17, 2021 12:32pm   Comments
Share:
PyroGenesis Bags $1.2M Plasma Torch Contract
  • PyroGenesis Canada Inc (NASDAQ: PYRhas signed a $1.2 million contract for two Air Plasma Torch systems with an existing Asian client, which remains confidential for competitive reasons.
  • The torches will be incorporated into the Client's medical waste destruction systems.
  • The company plans to deliver both Air Plasma Torch systems in Q1 2022. The two systems are low-powered and different from the high-powered torches offered to other industries.
  • Price Action: PYR shares are trading higher by 8.21% a $4.0688 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PYR)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com