PyroGenesis Bags $1.2M Plasma Torch Contract
- PyroGenesis Canada Inc (NASDAQ: PYR) has signed a $1.2 million contract for two Air Plasma Torch systems with an existing Asian client, which remains confidential for competitive reasons.
- The torches will be incorporated into the Client's medical waste destruction systems.
- The company plans to deliver both Air Plasma Torch systems in Q1 2022. The two systems are low-powered and different from the high-powered torches offered to other industries.
- Price Action: PYR shares are trading higher by 8.21% a $4.0688 on the last check Tuesday.
