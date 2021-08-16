 Skip to main content

Market Overview

DexCom And O'Reilly Auto Parts Lead The QQQ Monday
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 16, 2021 4:07pm   Comments
U.S. indices bounced off Monday morning’s lows as investors weigh weak China retail and production data. Uncertainty around the COVID-19 Delta variant is also weighing on the market.

  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 0.04% to $368.98
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) gained 0.33% to $356.67
  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) finished higher by 0.24% to $446.96

Here are the day's winners and losers from the QQQ, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM), eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) and O'Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: ORLY) were among the top gainers for the Nasdaq Monday.

NetEase Inc (NASDAQ: NTES), Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) were among the top losers for the QQQ.

