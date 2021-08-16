 Skip to main content

How Siemens Aims To Grab Market Share From ABB, Schneider Electric, Honeywell, Johnson Controls?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 16, 2021 4:23pm   Comments
How Siemens Aims To Grab Market Share From ABB, Schneider Electric, Honeywell, Johnson Controls?
  • Siemens AG (OTC: SIEGY) is exploring acquisitions and investments in building management software, electric vehicle charging as office blocks and apartments become more connected, and drivers switch to e-vehicles, Reuters reported.
  • Siemens aims to drive its Smart Infrastructure (SI) division by tapping its vast software base and software developers. It is also targeting the e-mobility business.
  • It has recently moved beyond its traditional customers to expand its base by €120 billion annually.
  • Siemens spent €550 million in 2021 on a software acquisition for its mobility business and $700 million on electrical component supplier Supplyframe.
  • It aims to win market share from ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB), Schneider Electric SE (OTC: SBGSF) (OTC: SBGSY), Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ: HON), Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE: JCI) by growing revenue between 4% - 6% in the medium term, which is above the market rate of 3%.
  • Siemens aims to double the share of SI revenue from its digital business to nearly 10% by 2025. The diversification justifies the higher software margins.
  • Price Action: SIEGY shares closed lower by 0.01% at $84 on Monday.

