Google's YouTube vs. Russia's News Channel Tsargrad TV
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 16, 2021 2:03pm   Comments
Google's YouTube vs. Russia's News Channel Tsargrad TV
  • Russia's Christian Orthodox news channel Tsargrad TV has stopped negotiating with Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google to unblock its YouTube account, Reuters reports.
  • Tsargrad also blamed Google for purposely stretching the negotiation process. Tsargrad TV alleged YouTube had blocked its account in July 2020 without citing a reason.
  • In April, the Moscow Arbitration Court ordered Google to restore Tsargrad's account or face a penalty. The Moscow court commanded Google to unblock the YouTube account of Tsargrad TV, owned by Konstantin Malofeev, who is under U.S. and EU financial sanctions.
  • Google has appealed the ruling in May. The Monday appeal hearing was postponed to September 20.
  • Price Action: GOOG shares traded lower by 0.09% at $2,765.70 on the last check Monday.

