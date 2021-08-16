Google's YouTube vs. Russia's News Channel Tsargrad TV
- Russia's Christian Orthodox news channel Tsargrad TV has stopped negotiating with Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google to unblock its YouTube account, Reuters reports.
- Tsargrad also blamed Google for purposely stretching the negotiation process. Tsargrad TV alleged YouTube had blocked its account in July 2020 without citing a reason.
- In April, the Moscow Arbitration Court ordered Google to restore Tsargrad's account or face a penalty. The Moscow court commanded Google to unblock the YouTube account of Tsargrad TV, owned by Konstantin Malofeev, who is under U.S. and EU financial sanctions.
- Google has appealed the ruling in May. The Monday appeal hearing was postponed to September 20.
