 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Look Into Financial Services Sector Value Stocks
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2021 11:00am   Comments
Share:

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the financial services sector:

  1. Employers Holdings (NYSE:EIG) - P/E: 8.57
  2. Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) - P/E: 9.71
  3. Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) - P/E: 9.81
  4. HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) - P/E: 8.8
  5. Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) - P/E: 9.4

Most recently, Employers Holdings reported earnings per share at 0.41, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 0.51. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.41%, which has decreased by 0.08% from last quarter's yield of 2.49%.

Alerus Financial's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 0.66, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.86. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.21%, which has decreased by 0.03% from last quarter's yield of 2.24%.

Bank7's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 0.67, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.56. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.49%, which has increased by 0.13% from 2.36% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, HBT Financial experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.51 in Q1 and is now 0.52. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.54%, which has increased by 0.17% from 3.37% last quarter.

Mercantile Bank saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.87 in Q1 to 1.12 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 4.12%, which has increased by 0.52% from 3.6% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

Related Articles (EIG + ALRS)

Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Employers Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For July 22, 2021
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Financial Services Sector
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-VSNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com