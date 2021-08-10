Why Former NYSE Trader Bought Coinbase, AMD and Moderna Stock Tuesday Morning

Veteran trader David Green was back live trading on Benzinga Monday morning, and the long-time trader made some moves.

Green pointed out the strong trend of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) Tuesday morning. The stock opened slightly higher than Monday’s close, at around $486 per share. The stock quickly reversed and dropped down to the $456 level, before coming back up.

Green put a limit order in to buy the dip on Moderna’s stock.

“$462, Moderna guys,” Green said in his live trading room. “We’re down 10 points in MRNA already. We can start a little trade here, I like it.”

The quick day trade paid off, as Moderna’s stock bounced more than 2%, back up to the $472 level.

Live Trading With David Green is a morning trading show in which David live trades the open on Benzinga. The show airs Monday-Wednesday at 9:25 am ET on BenzingaTV.

Stocks Discussed On The Show

American Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) opened up slightly from Monday’s close, around $108 a share. The stock quickly dropped down to the $105 level. Green put out an order to purchase shares of AMD at $104 while the stock was sliding down. The stock ended up reversing and going back up before Green’s orders were filled.

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) opened slightly up, near $281 a share. After the open, the stock dropped down near the $267 level. Green put an order out to “buy the dip,” if Coinbase dropped below $266 for a quick trade.

Green mostly executes quick day trades, both on the long and short side. When a stock hits one of his pivot points he initiates a buy order with a tight stop loss.

Watch the full episode in the clip below, or click here to watch.

About The Show:

Benzinga’s Wall Street Global Trading Academy follows Wall Street Veteran David Green as he live trades at the market open breaks down what he is trading today. The show streams live Monday-Wednesday at 9:25 am ET on Benzinga's Youtube, Twitter, and Twitch.

About The Host

David Green is a 30-year veteran of Wall Street, including 13 years as a specialist on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Since retiring from the floor, Green spends his time helping retail traders. Green built a full-fledged trading course, Wallstreet Global Trading Academy, with fellow floor trader Peter Tuchman. To learn more about the course, click here or follow it on Facebook.