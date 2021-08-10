 Skip to main content

GE Aviation To Supply Engine To Transcend Air For Vy 400 High Speed VTOL Aircraft
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2021 4:36pm   Comments
GE Aviation To Supply Engine To Transcend Air For Vy 400 High Speed VTOL Aircraft
  • General Electric Company's (NYSE: GEGE Aviation has agreed with Transcend Air Corporation to develop and certify a custom variant of GE's class-leading CT7-8 turboshaft helicopter engine to power the Vy 400 High-Speed Vertical Takeoff and Landing (HSVTOL) aircraft.
  • The vertical takeoff and landing capabilities of the Vy 400 aircraft give Transcend Air access to demand-rich centers of major cities. The high-speed Vy 400 travels more than 400 miles per hour, making the journey from Manhattan to Boston 36 minutes.
  • "We immediately recognized the Vy 400's disruptive potential in both civil and military rotorcraft applications, and we are excited to contribute our own world-class engines and technical expertise in helping to ensure the Vy's success," commented Harry Nahatis, Vice President & General Manager of GE Rotorcraft Engines.
  • Price Action: GE shares closed higher by 2.30% at $106.08 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: aviation

