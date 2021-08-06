 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why DraftKings Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 06, 2021 9:37am   Comments
Share:

DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) is trading higher Friday morning after the company announced better-than-expected second-quarter revenue results and raised guidance.

DraftKings reported quarterly revenue of $298 million, which beat the estimate of $242.41 million and represented an increase of 320% year over year. The company raised its full-year 2021 guidance from a range of $1.05 billion to $1.15 billion to a range of $1.21 billion to $1.29 billion. 

“DraftKings had a particularly strong second quarter of 2021, maintaining our impressive financial performance while also advancing into new areas, such as media and NFTs. We believe these expansion opportunities will enable us to further grow our customer base and generate additional revenues through cross-selling to our existing players,” said Jason Robins, co-founder and CEO of DraftKings.

Yesterday, DraftKings announced an agreement with Genius Sports Ltd (NYSE: GENI) in which Genius Sports will provide DraftKings its full range of official sportsbook data and content and fan engagement solutions, including a complete suite of NFL-related products.

Price Action: DraftKings has traded as high as $74.38 and as low as $30.51 over a 52-week period.

At last check Friday, the stock was up 7.47% at $54.25.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DKNG)

DraftKings Q2 Takeaways: User Growth, New Launches, Strong Guidance
Which Team Could Land Lionel Messi? How A Potential Move Is Changing Betting Odds
DraftKings: Q2 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2021
3 Sports Betting Stocks That Could Get Bought Out Next
Genius Sports And DraftKings Announce NFL Sports Betting Partnership: What Investors Should Know
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Jason Robins why it's movingNews Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

Need corporate guidance data?
Click here to see licensing options.
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com