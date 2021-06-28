 Skip to main content

Elon Musk Said To Be In Talks With Walter Issacson Over A Biography

Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 28, 2021 12:21am   Comments
Elon Musk Said To Be In Talks With Walter Issacson Over A Biography

Biography author Walter Isaacson has been in touch with Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk to discuss the possibility of penning a biography of the billionaire entrepreneur, as per a Fox Business report.

What Happened: As per the report, Isaacson, whose biography on late Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) co-founder Steve Jobs sold over 3 million copies, has spoken with Musk over the telephone in recent weeks; the two plan additional conversations before a final decision is made.

Musk is known to have shown interest in having someone of Isaacson's stature write his biography but a final decision is still pending, the report said — citing sources.

Isaacson conducted more than 40 interviews and spent two years writing his most popular biography on the iconic Apple co-founder.

The author of "The Code Breaker," "Leonardo da Vinci," "Benjamin Franklin," and "Einstein" in an interview with Yahoo Finance in March called Musk “in some ways Steve Jobs of our time” because he’s crazy enough to think he can change the world.

See Also: Did Billionaire Elon Musk Sell All His Mansions To Live In A $50,000 House?

Why It Matters: In February, Musk said on Twitter that he is writing a book on Tesla and SpaceX. The renowned entrepreneur and innovator who wants to colonize Mars, has created a unique legacy of his own with a mix of invention and entrepreneurial spirit.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 1.17% lower at $671.87 on Friday. 

Photo by Heisenberg Media on Flickr

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Elon Musk Fox Business Steve Jobs Walter Issacson

