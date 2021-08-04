L3harris Technologies Secures $393M Undersea Training Range Contract, Gets Price Target Bump
- L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX) has been awarded a $393 million contract by the U.S. Navy to install increments II and III of the Undersea Warfare Training Range (USWTR).
- The award follows nearly ten years of execution by L3Harris on Increment I and will replace and upgrade the remaining underwater training range sites.
- Under Increments II and III, L3Harris will upgrade and replace the previously installed systems at the U.S. Navy's three other range locations near Hawaii, the Bahamas, and Southern California.
- Susquehanna maintained a Positive rating on L3Harris and raised the price target to $270, implying a 17% upside.
- Price Action: LHX shares traded lower by 0.95% at $228.84 on the last check Wednesday.
Latest Ratings for LHX
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Aug 2021
|Susquehanna
|Maintains
|Positive
|Aug 2021
|Raymond James
|Maintains
|Outperform
|May 2021
|Wells Fargo
|Initiates Coverage On
|Equal-Weight
