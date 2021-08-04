 Skip to main content

L3harris Technologies Secures $393M Undersea Training Range Contract, Gets Price Target Bump
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 04, 2021 11:18am   Comments
  • L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX) has been awarded a $393 million contract by the U.S. Navy to install increments II and III of the Undersea Warfare Training Range (USWTR).
  • The award follows nearly ten years of execution by L3Harris on Increment I and will replace and upgrade the remaining underwater training range sites.
  • Under Increments II and III, L3Harris will upgrade and replace the previously installed systems at the U.S. Navy's three other range locations near Hawaii, the Bahamas, and Southern California.
  • Susquehanna maintained a Positive rating on L3Harris and raised the price target to $270, implying a 17% upside.
  • Price Action: LHX shares traded lower by 0.95% at $228.84 on the last check Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for LHX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2021SusquehannaMaintainsPositive
Aug 2021Raymond JamesMaintainsOutperform
May 2021Wells FargoInitiates Coverage OnEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for LHX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Briefs US NavyNews Price Target Contracts Analyst Ratings

