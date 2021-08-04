Disney Reboots 'Doogie Howser, M.D.' In New Series As Teenager From Hawaii

Doogie Howser, the teenage physician of early 1990s television, is back — except now, the character has been changed into a young woman in Hawaii.

Ms. Doogie: Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) is rebooting “Doogie Howser, M.D.” as “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” Peyton Elizabeth Lee stars as Lahela “Doogie” Kamealoha, a contemporary distaff version of the Douglas “Doogie” Howser that established Neil Patrick Harris’ stardom. Harris is not scheduled to make an appearance in the new show.

According to Disney, this new Doogie is “a 16-year-old prodigy juggling a budding medical career and life as a teenager. With the support of her caring and comical ‘ohana (family) and friends, Lahela is determined to make the most of her teenage years and forge her own path.”

The series will premiere in a 10-episode presentation on the Disney+ streaming service on Sept. 8.

Reboot, Recycle, Revamp: “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” is the latest in a skein of productions inspired by popular films and television productions from the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s.

Among the most prominent current and upcoming vehicles with their roots in the past is a planned film trilogy from Comcast Corporation’s (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Universal Pictures based on the 1973 classic, “The Exorcist”; Universal’s upcoming “Halloween Kills,” the 12th installment of the long-running film franchise that began in 1978; and Disney+’s series “Turner & Hooch,” based on the 1989 Tom Hanks comedy.

Photo: Promotional image for the new “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” Courtesy of Disney.