Universal Announces $400M Trilogy Reboot Of 'The Exorcist'

Comcast Corporation’s (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Universal Pictures has announced plans for a $400 million three-film reboot of the horror film classic “The Exorcist.”

The Devil Made Me Do It: The 1973 original, directed by William Friedkin from William Peter Blatty’s best-selling novel, created a sensation by bringing an unprecedented level of gore and violence to a mainstream horror film.

Produced and released by Warner Bros., “The Exorcist” received 10 Academy Award nominations, including a Best Picture selection, a first for a horror film, and grossed $441 million before generating four sequels and opening up the floodgates to a new wave of graphic Hollywood horror films.

Ellen Burstyn, who received an Oscar nomination for her role of the mother of a demon-possessed girl in the original film, has been signed to reprise her part in the new trilogy. Leslie Odom Jr. has been signed to play the father of a possessed child, according to a Variety report.

Get Thee Behind Me: David Gordon Green, who is directing Universal’s other horror reboot, the “Halloween” franchise, will be behind the camera for the new “Exorcist” films. Blumhouse Productions, the company behind the low-budget horror films “Get Out” and “The Purge,” will produce the films. Green and Blumhouse had originally focused on doing a sequel to the 1973 film before expanding their plans into a trilogy.

Universal is planning a theatrical release on Oct. 13, 2023, for the first of the three new films. The release plans for the second and third films have not been finalized and they may bypass theaters and go directly to the Peacock streaming service.

Photo: Linda Blair and Max von Sydow in the 1973 film "The Exorcist." Photo courtesy of Warner Bros.