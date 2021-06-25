Michael Myers Slashes Again: 'Halloween Kills' Trailer Released Online

When we last saw Michael Myers, he had been locked in the basement of a burning house and left for dead. Of course, horror movie serial killers never truly perish, and the homicidal favorite is coming back in “Halloween Kills,” the 12th installment of the long-running film franchise.

A Cut Above: Universal Pictures, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA), released a trailer to “Halloween Kills,” a follow-up to the 2018 “Halloween” reboot that earned $255 million at the box office. That's a handsome return on investment, considering the film only cost $10 million to produce.

The film brings back Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode, the long-suffering object of Myers’ knife-wielding affection, with Judy Greer as her daughter and Andi Matichak as her granddaughter. In this film, the three women join other victims of Myers’ violence and form a vigilante mob with the goal of hunting him down and ending his reign of terror.

David Gordon Green, who directed the 2018 film, is behind the camera with this production.

Thank You, Mask Man: The original “Halloween” was a classic Hollywood sleeper: Shot on a $300,000 budget with a screenplay written in 10 days, it was released by the low-rent Compass International Pictures on a shoestring marketing budget but became a surprise hit thanks to word-of-mouth praise for John Carpenter’s inventive direction and Curtis’ scream queen performance.

“Halloween Kills” was shot in late 2019 and was originally planned for an October 2020 release, but that was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The new release date is slated for Oct. 15.

Photo: Universal Pictures.