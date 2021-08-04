 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ford Supplier SK Innovation To Split Battery Business

Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 04, 2021 3:54am   Comments
Share:
Ford Supplier SK Innovation To Split Battery Business

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) and Volkswagen AG’s (OTC: VWAGY) battery supplier SK Innovation Co said on Wednesday it is splitting the battery business amid rising global demand for electric vehicles.

What Happened: SK Innovation plans to form a separate unit named SK Battery later this year after seeking approval from shareholders on Sept.16, the company said in a statement.

The South Korean conglomerate also plans to separate its oil exploration and production operations into a new unit, following which both companies will become wholly-owned subsidiaries.

The company, which rivals LG Chem — the battery supplier of Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Nio Inc. (NYSE: NIO) — said it plans to lift battery capacity to 200 gigawatt-hours by 2025 from about 40 GWh currently and also aims to produce 500 GWh by the end of the decade. 

See Also: Ford Set To Announce EV Battery Joint Venture With SK Innovation Thursday: Report

Why It Matters: SK Innovation is investing billions of dollars through 2025 to reach net-zero emissions in all of its operations before 2050. The company last month said it has an order book of 1,000 GWh for EV batteries, worth about $100 billion.

SK Innovation’s CEO had in July said the company could also consider an initial public offering of the battery business including the possibility of listing the unit on New York’s Nasdaq exchange.

Price Action: Ford shares closed 0.79% higher at $14.02 on Tuesday. SK Innovation shares about 4% in early Seoul trading.

Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (F + GM)

Tesla Hikes Model S, Model X Long Range Prices In Both US, China: Continued Chip Shortage Woes?
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Ford Motor
Ford's Stock Looks Bullish If This Key Support Holds
Another Big Earnings Week Ahead
Worksport Demonstrates Important Role in Decarbonizing Transportation
Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In General Motors
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles EV batteries EVs SK InnovationNews Global Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com