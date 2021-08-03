 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Affirm's Stock Spiked Higher Today

Aaron Bry , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 03, 2021 3:56pm   Comments
Share:

Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM) shares are trading higher following a Bloomberg report indicating Apple and the company plan to launch a 'buy now, pay later' program for Apple device purchases in Canada.

Customers can use Affirm to pay for items such as plane tickets or hotels in weekly or monthly installments.

Bloomberg broke the news Tuesday afternoon that Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Affirm are teaming up to launch a "buy now pay later" service in Canada on Aug 11.

Affirm's stock jumped from around $60 to $68 on the news late in the trading session on Tuesday. The stock jumped so quickly that a volatility halt was put in place. The stock continued to trade higher once trading resumed after the halt.

The stock traded as high as $146.90 and as low as $46.50 over the past 52-weeks. 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AFRM)

Analyst Ratings for Affirm Holdings
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 3, 2021
61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Why Affirm Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Analyzing Affirm Holdings's Unusual Options Activity
40 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com