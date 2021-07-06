SiriusXM Signs Megyn Kelly For New Talk Show

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) has announced the network return of broadcast journalist Megyn Kelly with a new live talk show.

What’s Happening: “The Megyn Kelly Show” will debut on Sept. 7 and air weekdays from 12 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. ET on SiriusXM Triumph channel 111.

The new show will “feature Kelly's viewpoints on the day's top stories, as well as listeners' calls and Kelly's signature groundbreaking interviews with top cultural and political newsmakers.”

SiriusXM subscribers are able to access videos of the show on the SXM App and social platforms. “The Megyn Kelly Show” will also be accessible on major podcast platforms including Pandora, Stitcher, and all other major podcast platforms.

Related Link: Howard Stern Takes The Whole Summer Off And His Fans Are Not Happy

Why It Matters: Kelly first gained national prominence when she joined Fox News (NASDAQ: FOX) in 2004, rising from a reporter to the host of her own evening talk show. She became the center of media attention in the 2016 presidential election for contentious exchanges with Donald Trump regarding his inelegant comments about certain women.

Kelly left Fox in 2017 to join Comcast Corporation’s (NASDAQ: CMCSA) NBC News with a hosting segment on the long-running “Today” morning show, but faced criticism after remarks made in October 2018 when she stated wearing blackface for a Halloween costume “was okay as long as you were dressing up as like a character.” NBC canceled her “Megyn Kelly Today” show three days after she made her comments and her contract was terminated less than three months later.

After leaving NBC, Kelly was mostly absent from network broadcasting and focused on independently producing and distributing at podcast under “The Megyn Kelly Show” banner. SiriusXM will rerun episodes from this podcast beginning Aug. 16 until her debut on the satellite radio network.

Photo: Courtesy of Kremlin.ru / Wikimedia Commons.