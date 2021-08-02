CNBC's David Faber To Guest Host 'Jeopardy!' This Week

CNBC financial journalist David Faber will guest host the syndicated game show “Jeopardy!” for the week of Aug. 2.

From Contestant To Host: Faber is the latest prominent figure to helm the popular program since the death of its longtime host Alex Trebek.

Faber had previously appeared on “Jeopardy!” in 2012 in the show’s “Power Players” and won $50,000 in competition against basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Fox News (NASDAQ: FOXA) broadcaster Dana Perino. to win $50,000.

Faber tweeted a rehearsal photo with “Jeopardy!” executive producer Mike Richards, adding that he was “humbled and excited to deliver those clues this week.”

David Who? For “Jeopardy!” viewers who don’t watch CNBC, a subsidiary of ViacomCBS, Faber may be an unfamiliar face. However, those who are familiar with financial journalism are very familiar with his career.

Faber joined CNBC in 1993 after a seven-year stint at Institutional Investor. He is a longtime co-host of “Squawk on the Street” and the monthly “Business Nation,” and his journalism has earned him the Peabody Award and an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Award for the 2005 documentary “The Age of Walmart” and the Gerald Loeb Award for Television Enterprise business journalism for the 2010 documentary “House of Cards.”

Faber also authored three books: “The Faber Report” (2002), “And Then the Roof Caved In” (2009), and “House of Cards: The Origins of the Collapse” (2010).

“Jeopardy!”, which is produced by Sony Pictures Television, a division of Sony Group Corp. (NYSE: SONY).

Photo: David Faber on the "Jeopardy!" set, courtesy of Sony Pictures Television.