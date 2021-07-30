 Skip to main content

Abbott Launches Latest Insertable Cardiac Monitor For Irregular Heart Rhythms

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2021 1:10pm   Comments
  • Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABTlaunched the Jot Dx, its latest insertable cardiac monitor (ICM), in the U.S.
  • The technology allows for remote detection and improved diagnostic accuracy of cardiac arrhythmias in patients.
  • Jot Dx offers clinicians and hospitals control of managing the flow of information through a feature that allows the viewing of abnormal heart rhythm data and provides the opportunity to simplify which irregular heart rhythms are recorded with a “key episodes” feature, according to a news release.
  • Data presented at Heart Rhythm 2021 demonstrated that Jot Dx provides a 63% data reduction burden.
  • Jot Dx ICM continuously monitors patient cardiac rhythms and connects directly to myMerlin, a downloadable mobile app that transmits real-time data to both the clinician and patient.
  • Price Action: ABT shares are down 0.12% at $121.24 during the market session on the last check Friday.

