 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Michigan's Home Depot Stores Ban Hot Dog Vendors
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 27, 2021 5:35pm   Comments
Share:
Michigan's Home Depot Stores Ban Hot Dog Vendors

July might be National Hot Dog Month, but at Home Depot’s (NYSE: HD) stores in Michigan it has become Shut Down the Hot Dog Carts Month.

No Sale: According to ClickOnDetroit.com, the hot dog carts located in the stores were initially closed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. But even as the pandemic receded and eateries across Michigan reopened, Home Depot never gave the green light for the hot dog vendors to return.

On Sunday, Hot Diggity Dog, one of the main hot dog vendors in the Michigan Home Depot stores, announced on its Facebook page that it will no longer be located at the retailer, adding, “Home Depot has requested all hot dog stands in Michigan to close.”

Home Depot issued a statement confirming Hot Diggity Dog’s news.

“In March 2020, our in-store food vendors were asked to close for the safety of customers and associates, and the decision has been made to suspend food vendor operations in Michigan so we can focus on serving customers with their home improvement needs,” said the statement.

“This news was shared with vendors a couple weeks ago, and we appreciate the years and partnership and wish them well in their future business.”

Michigan appears to be the only state where hot dog vendors are being banned from Home Depot stores. Home Depot stores in St. Louis and Fort Collins, Colorado, recently gave their approval for the carts to start selling again after more than a year without food sales.

Related Link: Long-Unseen Andy Warhol Art To Premiere At Indianapolis Gallery

Hot Dogs, Kanye-Style: While Home Depot took hot dogs off shoppers' menus, Kanye West served up some expensive hot dogs Thursday at Atlanta’s 71,000-seat Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the sold-out listening party for his new album-in-progress “Donda.”

According to a report in The Takeout, the concession stands at the stadium were charging $40 per hot dog. The stadium usually charges $1.50 per hot dog for its other events.

Still, the hot dogs were relatively cheap: the menu also included a $50 basket of crispy chicken tenders, a $65 basket consisting of chips, beef jerky and unspecified “bars,” and a $45 plate of cookies and brownies.

West added to the fun by dressing up as a giant Perrier bottle while performing selections from his latest work. However, there didn’t appear to be any rule preventing West’s fans from buying their hot dogs from a Home Depot-based vendor and bringing them to his show.

Image: Muhammad Ribkhan/Pixabay.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HD)

Understanding Home Depot's Unusual Options Activity
Analyzing Home Depot's Unusual Options Activity
Visa And Home Depot Gain As The DIA Closes Higher Friday
Analyzing Home Depot's Unusual Options Activity
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Home Depot
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Hot Diggity Dog hot dogs Kanye West michigan trendy storiesNews Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com