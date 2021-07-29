 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Workhorse Names New CEO With Auto Experience: What Investors Should Know
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 29, 2021 11:59am   Comments
Share:
Workhorse Names New CEO With Auto Experience: What Investors Should Know

Last-mile delivery and electric vehicle company Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS) announced its new chief executive officer Thursday.

What Happened: Richard F. Dauch was named the new CEO of Workhorse, beginning Aug. 2, 2021. Dauch will also join the Board of Directors.

Dauch follows Duane Hughes in the role, who served as CEO from February 2019 to August 2021 after serving as COO from August 2016 to January 2019. Hughes will serve as a consultant during the transitional period.

Related Link: OshKosh Nabs USPS Next Generation Delivery Vehicle Contract, Workhorse Stock Plummets 

Why It’s Important: Dauch has more than 25 years of experience leading companies in the industry, including 12 as a CEO.

Dauch was the CEO of Delphi Technologies from January 2019 to October 2020. During his time with the company, Dauch completed the spin-off of Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) and helped complete Delphi’s merger with BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA).

Dauch was an advisor to BorgWarner from October 2020 to April 2021 after the merger with Delphi was completed.

Prior to joining Delphi, Dauch was the president of Acument Global Technologies, a fastening solutions provider for aerospace and automotive companies. Other companies in Dauch’s body of work include American Axle and Manufacturing (NYSE: AXL) and United Technologies.

Dauch’s history with automotive companies and success of mergers and spin-offs could provide some optimism for Workhorse shareholders.

Shares have fallen since the company was not selected to win a large USPS contract. Workhorse is suing the U.S. government over the contract award.

Workhorse will release its second-quarter financial results on August 9.

WKHS Price Action: WKHS shares are up 5.38% to $11.91 Thursday at publication. 

 

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WKHS)

If You Had $5,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Tesla, Nio, Ford, GM Or Workhorse?
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Understanding Workhorse Group's Unusual Options Activity
Amazon Secures Patent For Delivery Van-Controlled Drone Technology
Cathie Wood's Ark ETFs Underperformed The Broader Market In Q2, With Workhorse, Virgin Galactic, Coinbase, Teladoc Taking Big Toll
Why Workhorse Shares Are Trading Lower Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Duane Hughes electric vehicles last mile delivery Richard DauchNews Small Cap Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com