Medtronic's AI Algorithms For Cardiac Monitoring Scores FDA Approval
- The FDA has cleared Medtronic Plc's (NYSE: MDT) two AccuRhythm AI algorithms for use with the Linq II ICM.
- AccuRhythm AI applies artificial intelligence to heart rhythm event data collected by the Linq II insertable cardiac monitor (ICM) to improve the information provided to physicians for better diagnoses and treatments for abnormal heart rhythms.
- This week, the Company will present data on the AccuRhythm algorithms for the Linq II ICM at Heart Rhythm 2021.
- Medtronic said the now-cleared, cloud-based AccuRhythm algorithms address the two most common ICM false alerts: Afib and asystole.
- The Afib algorithm reduced false alerts by 74.1% and preserved 99.3% of true Afib alerts, the Company noted.
- While the pause algorithm for asystole reduced false pause alerts by 97.4% and preserved 100% of true pause alerts.
- The Company plans to release the AccuRhythm algorithms on the CareLink network later in 2021 to be used by all implanted Linq II devices in the U.S.
- Price Action: MDT shares are down 0.18% at $129.98 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
- Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Health Care FDA General