 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Medtronic's AI Algorithms For Cardiac Monitoring Scores FDA Approval

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2021 10:06am   Comments
Share:
Medtronic's AI Algorithms For Cardiac Monitoring Scores FDA Approval
  • The FDA has cleared Medtronic Plc's (NYSE: MDT) two AccuRhythm AI algorithms for use with the Linq II ICM.
  • AccuRhythm AI applies artificial intelligence to heart rhythm event data collected by the Linq II insertable cardiac monitor (ICM) to improve the information provided to physicians for better diagnoses and treatments for abnormal heart rhythms.
  • This week, the Company will present data on the AccuRhythm algorithms for the Linq II ICM at Heart Rhythm 2021.
  • Medtronic said the now-cleared, cloud-based AccuRhythm algorithms address the two most common ICM false alerts: Afib and asystole. 
  • The Afib algorithm reduced false alerts by 74.1% and preserved 99.3% of true Afib alerts, the Company noted. 
  • While the pause algorithm for asystole reduced false pause alerts by 97.4% and preserved 100% of true pause alerts.
  • The Company plans to release the AccuRhythm algorithms on the CareLink network later in 2021 to be used by all implanted Linq II devices in the U.S.
  • Price Action: MDT shares are down 0.18% at $129.98 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MDT)

Medtronic's Antibacterial Envelope Effective In Reducing Infections In Cardiac Device Patients With Hematomas
Analyzing Medtronic's Unusual Options Activity
Mayo Clinic Purchases BioSig's PURE EP™ for use at its Phoenix Location
Titan Medical: Innovation Leader in Robotic-assisted, Single Access Surgery Technology
Medtronic Scores FDA Expanded Approval For Cardiac Cryoablation Catheters For Paroxysmal Atrial Fibrillation
'Halftime Report' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Microsoft, PayPal And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com