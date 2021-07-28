Duolingo Prices IPO Above Estimated Price At $102 Per Share, Trading Begins Today
- Mobile language learning platform Duolingo, Inc (NASDAQ: DUOL) priced 3.7 million shares at $102 per share in its initial public offering.
- The estimated gross proceeds are $377.4 million.
- The offer price has exceeded the estimated price range of $95-$100.
- Selling stockholders are offering 1.4 million shares.
- The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase an additional 0.8 million shares.
- Duolingo will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling shareholders.
- Duolingo is likely to begin trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol "DUOL" today.
