Language Learning App Duolingo Could Be Valued Over $4.6B Based On Upsized IPO: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 26, 2021 1:17pm   Comments
Language Learning App Duolingo Could Be Valued Over $4.6B Based On Upsized IPO: Reuters
  • Duolingo Inc (NASDAQ: DUOL) proposed to sell 5.1 million shares at between $95 - $100 each in its upsized U.S. initial public offering, Reuters reports. The hike reflects a higher investor appetite.
  • It can rake maximum gross proceeds of $511 million at over $4.6 billion valuation.
  • The previous price range was $85 - $95 per share.
  • The selling shareholder will sell 1.4 million shares. The company will not receive any proceeds from the selling shareholders.
  • The language learning company aims to list on Nasdaq under the symbol "DUOL."
  • It has 40 million monthly active users learning 40 languages, including Irish and Hawaiian.

Posted-In: Briefs ReutersNews IPOs Tech Media

