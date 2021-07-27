 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ElectroCore Stock Is Trading Higher As Ladenburg Initiates Coverage With $3 Price Target, Buy Rating

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2021 8:50am   Comments
Share:
ElectroCore Stock Is Trading Higher As Ladenburg Initiates Coverage With $3 Price Target, Buy Rating
  • Ladenburg Thalmann has initiated coverage of ElectroCore Inc (NASDAQ: ECOR) with a Buy rating and $3 price target, implying an upside of around 190%.
  • The Company's gammaCore Sapphire device is currently commercially available both in the U.S. and outside the U.S., and analyst Jeffrey Cohen believes that electroCore should be valued in comparison with other innovative healthcare and bioelectric companies, he tells investors. 
  • In the U.S., Sapphire has clearance for the treatment and prevention of cluster headaches and migraines. Cohen noted that the gammaCore Sapphire could also be utilized for asthma exacerbations in known or suspected COVID-19 patients under FDA emergency use authorization.
  • The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a patent to electroCore, relating to using a mobile phone to stimulate the trigeminal nerve to treat disorders.
  • Price Action: ECOR shares are up 12.9% at $1.05 on robust volume during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.

Latest Ratings for ECOR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2021Ladenburg ThalmannInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Oct 2020Brookline CapitalInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Sep 2020Maxim GroupInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for ECOR
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ECOR)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
31 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
72 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Barnes & Noble Education Drops Following Q4 Results; Aerovate Therapeutics Shares Surge
51 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Health Care Price Target Initiation FDA Analyst Ratings General

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
TArgus ResearchDowngrades
ATIPBarrington ResearchDowngrades
RCKYBTIGInitiates Coverage On79.0
PRLDB of A SecuritiesUpgrades60.0
HEPSJP MorganInitiates Coverage On16.4
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com