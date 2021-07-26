Medtronic's Antibacterial Envelope Effective In Reducing Infections In Cardiac Device Patients With Hematomas
- Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) has announced new data from the WRAP-IT study published in Heart Rhythm.
- The study evaluated Tyrx absorbable antibacterial envelope, an absorbable, single-use device that holds a cardiac implantable electronic device or implanted neurostimulator.
- It is designed to stabilize the device after implantation while releasing antibacterial agents, minocycline, and rifampin, over a minimum of seven days.
- Data demonstrated a significantly lower infection risk for patients who develop hematomas after cardiac implantable electronic devices (CIEDs) when the Tyrx Envelope is used at implant.
- The analysis showed an 82% reduction in major CIED infections among patients with the TYRX Envelope who developed hematomas compared to patients in the control group who developed hematomas.
- Through 36 months of follow-up, there was an over 11-fold increase in the risk of major infection in the control group among patients with hematoma vs. those without hematoma (13.1% vs. 1.6%).
- WRAP-IT compared the incidence of major infections in patients whose CIED implantation included the Tyrx Envelope (3,495) and patients whose procedure did not (3,488), with follow-up through 12 months.
- Price Action: MDT shares are down 0.58% at $127.79 during the market session on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs HematomasNews Health Care General