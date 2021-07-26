 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Medtronic's Antibacterial Envelope Effective In Reducing Infections In Cardiac Device Patients With Hematomas

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 26, 2021 12:24pm   Comments
Share:
Medtronic's Antibacterial Envelope Effective In Reducing Infections In Cardiac Device Patients With Hematomas
  • Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDThas announced new data from the WRAP-IT study published in Heart Rhythm.
  • The study evaluated Tyrx absorbable antibacterial envelope, an absorbable, single-use device that holds a cardiac implantable electronic device or implanted neurostimulator.
  • It is designed to stabilize the device after implantation while releasing antibacterial agents, minocycline, and rifampin, over a minimum of seven days.
  • Data demonstrated a significantly lower infection risk for patients who develop hematomas after cardiac implantable electronic devices (CIEDs) when the Tyrx Envelope is used at implant. 
  • The analysis showed an 82% reduction in major CIED infections among patients with the TYRX Envelope who developed hematomas compared to patients in the control group who developed hematomas.
  • Through 36 months of follow-up, there was an over 11-fold increase in the risk of major infection in the control group among patients with hematoma vs. those without hematoma (13.1% vs. 1.6%).
  • WRAP-IT compared the incidence of major infections in patients whose CIED implantation included the Tyrx Envelope (3,495) and patients whose procedure did not (3,488), with follow-up through 12 months. 
  • Price Action: MDT shares are down 0.58% at $127.79 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MDT)

Analyzing Medtronic's Unusual Options Activity
Mayo Clinic Purchases BioSig's PURE EP™ for use at its Phoenix Location
Titan Medical: Innovation Leader in Robotic-assisted, Single Access Surgery Technology
Medtronic Scores FDA Expanded Approval For Cardiac Cryoablation Catheters For Paroxysmal Atrial Fibrillation
'Halftime Report' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Microsoft, PayPal And More
Cramer Weighs In On Roblox, Global Payments And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs HematomasNews Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com