WidePoint Scoops Over $36.6M In Contract Awards
- WidePoint Corp (NYSE: WYY) won over $36.6 million in contract awards during the second quarter of 2021.
- The Q2 of 2021 saw 48 contractual actions, including new awards, renewals, contract extensions, and exercised option periods for its TM2 Identity Management (IdM) and Managed Mobility Services (MMS) solutions, CEO Jin Kang stated.
- Investment in providing enhanced security to WidePoint's TM2 clients contributes to its solutions' selection by enterprise clients recognizing the importance of data security and protection.
- Price action: WYY shares traded higher by 1.30% at $6.22 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
