Evercore Upgrades Hewlett Packard To Outperform, Increased Price Target Implies 42% Upside
- Evercore ISI analyst Amit Daryanani upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) to Outperform from In-Line with a price target of $20, up from $16, implying a 41.8% upside.
- Daryanani believes that the stock can outperform substantially at the current valuation and the low multiple provides a healthy level of downside protection.
- He estimates HP Enterprise, via a combination of organic tailwinds and self-help levers, should see a path toward mid-teens EPS/free cash flow growth over the next few years, which should enable the stock to work toward a $20-plus price.
- Daryanani considers the H3C stake and Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCL) lawsuit win as sizable value creators that could extend optionality for HP Enterprise.
- Price action: HPE shares traded higher by 1.13% at $14.26 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
Latest Ratings for HPE
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2021
|Evercore ISI Group
|Upgrades
|In-Line
|Outperform
|Jun 2021
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Underperform
|Jun 2021
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
