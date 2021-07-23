 Skip to main content

Facebook Introduces Cloud Gaming For Apple Gadgets Via App: Verge
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 23, 2021 12:43pm   Comments
  • Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) is launching its nascent cloud gaming service to Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhones and iPads through a web app, the Verge reports.
  • Users can add the app to their home screens.
  • The app offers simple web games like Solitaire and match-threes and streams more graphically intensive titles like racing games.
  • Interestingly, Apple prohibits third-party developers from steering their users to websites featuring purchasing mechanisms that Apple does not own.
  • Price action: FB shares traded higher by 6.18% at $372.90 on the last check Friday.

