Keysight Launches New Software Bundles
- Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS) expanded the company's software eCommerce offering and added a new software "bundle and save" program for customers in North America and Europe.
- Keysight's new software "bundle and save" subscriptions enable customers to save on up-front investment with flexible subscription-only licenses in fast-evolving markets like wireless communications 4G/LTE and 5G, IoT, and aerospace and defense.
- Price action: KEYS shares traded higher by 0.82% at $157.87 on the last check Wednesday.
