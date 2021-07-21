Newage Appoints Kevin Manion As Finance Chief
- NewAge Inc (NASDAQ: NBEV) has appointed Kevin Manion as the new Chief Financial Officer.
- Manion will receive an annual base salary of $550,000 and will be eligible to receive an annual performance-based cash bonus. He will receive a minimum guaranteed performance bonus of no less than $440,000 for 2021.
- Before joining NewAge, Kevin was the CFO of fresh food company Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ: CVGW).
- Kevin has a Bachelor's of Business Administration Degree from the University of Notre Dame.
- On March 3, 2021, NewAge entered into an agreement amending the employment pact with Gregory Gould, whereby he will continue to serve as finance chief until July 2, 2021.
- Price action: NBEV shares are trading higher by 0.25% at $2.015 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Management