Jeff Bezos Reveals Blue Origin Has Sold $100M Worth Of Tickets, 'Demand Is Very, Very High'

Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) Chair Jeff Bezos revealed Tuesday that his funded space tourism company Blue Origin has sold $100 million worth of tickets for future flights.

What Happened: “The demand is very, very high,” Bezos said at the post-flight presentation of Blue Origin.

On Tuesday, Bezos and three others including the world’s youngest and oldest humans to have reached space, successfully flew onboard the New Shepard rocket.

No disclosures were made by Bezos on how much it would cost for a seat on New Shepard.

Bezos revealed that Blue Origin is due to fly human missions two more times in 2021 but was “not sure yet” on the number of crewed flights in 2022, as per CNBC.

Why It Matters: Among the four passengers that flew to space on Tuesday with Blue Origin, only the 18-year-old Oliver Daemen was a paying one.

An anonymous person who originally bid $28 billion to fly with Bezos did not do so due to “scheduling conflicts,” as per Blue Origin.

Rival Sir Richard Branson-founded Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) has 600 reservations from paying customers who are willing to shell out between $200,000 to $250,000 to go to space.

Among the celebrities going to space with Virgin Galactic include Justin Bieber, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

Wally Funk, the co-passenger of Bezos, who at age 82 became the oldest person to go to space, has also placed a deposit to fly with Virgin Galactic.

