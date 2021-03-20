Why Kevin O'Leary Is Bullish On Peloton And Zoom

Jason Raznick, the founder and CEO of Benzinga interviewed CNBC's Kevin O’Leary on the “Raz Report” this week. Among the topics discussed were the reasons why O’Leary owns certain stocks.

O’Leary on Peloton: O’Leary told Benzinga he starts every morning by getting on his bike from Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON).

O’Leary is able to get research done in the morning while riding the Peloton so he's ready for questions when he appears on CNBC later in the day.

“I tend to own positions in the products I use,” said the "Shark Tank" panelist, confirming he still owns a position in Peloton.

O’Leary said the strength of Peloton could continue even after the COVID-19 pandemic.

O’Leary doesn’t have to go to the gym anymore and can use his Peloton at home to save valuable time. O’Leary had the "Shark Tank" team install a Peloton inside his dressing room as well.

Related Link: Dirty Bitcoin Vs. Virgin Bitcoin: Why Kevin O’Leary Is Buying New Cryptocurrency

O’Leary on Zoom: Another stock that O’Leary owns is Zoom Video Communication (NASDAQ:ZM).

“They blow away their numbers every quarter,” O’Leary said.

O’Leary called out those who say Zoom is overvalued and said the growth will keep coming, including from the company's push into the telephone business.

“What a joke,” O’Leary said to the people saying Zoom is overvalued.

Price Action: Peloton shares were up 5% to $108.31 on Friday.

Zoom shares were up 3% to $326.26 on Friday.

Benzinga file photo by Dustin Blitchok.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.