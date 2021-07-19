 Skip to main content

DIRECTV Entertainment To Raise $3.1M Via Senior Debt Offering For Debt Financing
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 19, 2021 8:55am   Comments
  • AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) subsidiary DIRECTV Entertainment Holdings LLC proposed to raise $3.1 million via institutional placement of senior secured notes due 2027 by its subsidiaries, DIRECTV Financing, LLC, and DIRECTV Financing Co-Obligor, Inc.
  • Concurrently with the anticipated completion of the transactions contemplated by the Contribution Agreement, dated Feb. 25, among AT&T, AT&T MVPD Holdings LLC (formerly known as V Holdco LLC), DIRECTV and TPG VIII Merlin Investment Holdings, L.P., DIRECTV Financing, LLC is seeking to enter into new senior secured credit facilities.
  • The offering proceeds and the net proceeds from the new credit facility will help pay in cash AT&T's intracompany indebtedness and reimburse certain financing expenses and shared transaction expenses.
  • AT&T held $180.2 billion in total debt as of Mar. 31.
  • Price action: T shares traded lower by 1.09% at $28.03 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

