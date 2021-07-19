Goldman Sachs Upgrades Qualcomm To Neutral, Increased Price Target Signifies 6% Upside
- Goldman Sachs analyst Rod Hall upgraded Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) to Neutral from Sell with a price target of $148, up from $136, implying a 5.93% upside.
- Qualcomm is poised to benefit from multiple tailwinds in the second half of 2021, including an earlier Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone launch and improving supply situation, Hall believes.
- He raised the company's handsets segment estimates to reflect updated handset market expectations, including Huawei Technologies Co, Ltd's share shift to Qualcomm.
- Hall sees Qualcomm likely reporting substantial chip numbers in the second half from higher iPhone builds and improved Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd's (NYSE: TSM) capacity availability.
- Price action: QCOM shares traded lower by 0.26% at $139.35 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
Latest Ratings for QCOM
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2021
|Goldman Sachs
|Upgrades
|Sell
|Neutral
|Apr 2021
|Piper Sandler
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Apr 2021
|Canaccord Genuity
|Maintains
|Buy
