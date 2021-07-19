 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Goldman Sachs Upgrades Qualcomm To Neutral, Increased Price Target Signifies 6% Upside
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 19, 2021 8:36am   Comments
Share:
Goldman Sachs Upgrades Qualcomm To Neutral, Increased Price Target Signifies 6% Upside
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Rod Hall upgraded Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) to Neutral from Sell with a price target of $148, up from $136, implying a 5.93% upside.
  • Qualcomm is poised to benefit from multiple tailwinds in the second half of 2021, including an earlier Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone launch and improving supply situation, Hall believes.
  • He raised the company's handsets segment estimates to reflect updated handset market expectations, including Huawei Technologies Co, Ltd's share shift to Qualcomm. 
  • Hall sees Qualcomm likely reporting substantial chip numbers in the second half from higher iPhone builds and improved Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd's (NYSE: TSM) capacity availability.
  • Price action: QCOM shares traded lower by 0.26% at $139.35 in the premarket session on the last check Monday. 

Latest Ratings for QCOM

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2021Goldman SachsUpgradesSellNeutral
Apr 2021Piper SandlerMaintainsOverweight
Apr 2021Canaccord GenuityMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for QCOM
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (QCOM)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Qualcomm
Apple Supplier TSMC Eyes 'Second Phase' Expansion In US
Understanding Qualcomm's Unusual Options Activity
Apple Supplier TSMC Sees Q2 Profit Jump 11% On Higher Chip Demand
Apple And These Stocks Are Best Plays For Consumer Spending Rebound, Says Cramer
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Tech Media

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
FAB of A SecuritiesInitiates Coverage On23.0
TXNMorgan StanleyMaintains185.0
MIROCraig-HallumInitiates Coverage On22.0
BJArgus ResearchInitiates Coverage On
TALKWilliam BlairInitiates Coverage On
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com