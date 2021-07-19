 Skip to main content

Veoneer Partners With Baraja To Comercialize Spectrum-Scan LiDAR Technology

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 19, 2021 9:13am   Comments
  • Veoneer Inc (NYSE: VNE) is partnering with Sydney-based Baraja to industrialize Spectrum-Scan LiDAR technology for the next market wave of L2+ through L4 autonomous vehicle applications.
  • Under the agreement, Veoneer will develop, market, and integrate a scalable Spectrum-Scan platform from Baraja to serve the automotive market.
  • Baraja's Spectrum-Scan LiDAR connects a wavelength-tunable laser to prism-like optics, deflecting the light in different directions to achieve scanning with higher reliability and lower cost.
  • It also creates high-resolution pointclouds to accurately detect objects at more than 250 meters away at speed while remaining immune to interference from other sensors or light sources.
  • Price action: VNE shares are trading lower by 1.83% at $19.34 in premarket on the last check Monday.

