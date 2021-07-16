Ashton Kutcher Sold Ticket To Space At Wife's Insistence

It is not unusual for some husbands to complain that their wives prevent them from pursuing certain leisure-time pursuits, but Ashton Kutcher might be the first married man in history whose wife prevented him from going into space.

What Happened: The former star of “That 70s Show” and “Two and a Half Men” told Cheddar News that he purchased a seat in 2012 on the Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) private spaceship.

Kutcher was dating actress Mila Kunis around the time of his ticket purchase. He had separated from his wife, actress Demi Moore, one year earlier and the pair finalized their divorced in November 2013. Kutcher and Kunis married in 2015 and have two children, but Kunis did not see space travel in her husband’s future.

“When I got married and had kids, my wife basically encouraged that it was not a smart family decision to be heading into space when we have young children,” he said. “So, I ended up selling my ticket back to Virgin Galactic — and I was supposed to be on the next flight, but I will not be on the next flight.”

What Else Happened: Virgin Galactic was charging up to $200,000 when Kutcher bought his ticket, and the company is now charging $250,000 for a flight to the edge of space. According to Business Insider, Hollywood celebrities that have already booked passage for this excursion include 600 people include Tom Hanks, Leonardo DiCaprio, Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga.

Still, Kutcher added a post-script that he has not abandoned his desire for a space trip.

“At some point, I'm going to space,” he said.

Photo: Digitas Photos / Flickr Creative Commons.