Turkish Fitness Model Barred From American Airlines Flight Over Skimpy Clothing

A Turkish fitness model was prevented from boarding an American Airlines (NYSE: AAL) flight because the carrier’s crew considered her clothing to be inappropriate.

Skin In The Game: According to a Fort Worth Star-Telegram report, Deniz Saypinar had booked a flight from Dallas-Forth Worth to Miami and was wearing a brown crop-top, denim short shorts and a white jacket tied around her waist while waiting to board the airplane.

In a post on her Instagram page, Saypinar said flight attendants told her that her outfit “disturbed other families.” She included a selfie of her outfit in the post, which has since been removed but had been seen by her nearly 1 million Instagram followers.

Photo from Deniz Saypinar's Instagram account.

“I like to wear feminine clothes that reveal my femininity, but I never dress in a way that will offend anyone,” said Saypinar in the post. “I’m mature and civilized enough to know what I can and cannot wear.”

Saypinar said was forced to stay at the airport overnight before being allowed on another American flight to Miami.

Dress To Offend: American Airlines acknowledged Saypinar was denied access to her flight, however, the carrier didn't state what exactly was wrong with Saypinar’s attire. The airline’s dress code merely insists that “bare feet or offensive clothing” are the sartorial disqualifications for passengers.

Saypinar is also a professional bodybuilder, and earlier this year she was the first non-U.S. citizen to win the U.S. National Bikini Fitness Competition. She said she moved from Turkey to the U.S. to enjoy the freedoms that were absent from her homeland and never expected this type of incident.

“I don’t deserve to be treated like the worst person in the world for wearing denim shorts,” Saypinar said. “What separates us from animals if humans can’t control even their most primitive impulses.”

Photo: Courtesy of Deniz Saypinar’s Instagram page.