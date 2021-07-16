 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Aims To Go Public Via $1.5B SPAC Merger With Altimar Acquisition Corp II
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 16, 2021 12:48pm   Comments
Share:
Fathom Digital Manufacturing Aims To Go Public Via $1.5B SPAC Merger With Altimar Acquisition Corp II
  • On-demand digital manufacturing services provider Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation agreed to go public via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger with Altimar Acquisition Corp II (NYSE: ATMR). 
  • The transaction has a pro forma enterprise value of $1.5 billion. A combination of ATMR's cash in trust and an $80 million fully committed PIPE (Private Investment in Public Equity) at $10 per share will finance the transaction.
  • An HPS Investment Partners, LLC affiliate is the SPAC sponsor.
  • Fathom is majority-owned by CORE Industrial Partners, a Chicago private equity firm focused exclusively on North American manufacturing, industrial technology, and services businesses.
  • Fathom uses its proprietary software platform to seamlessly blend in-house capabilities across plastic and metal additive manufacturing technologies and advanced traditional manufacturing technologies.
  • Fathom will continue to be led by CEO Ryan Martin. Mark Frost will continue as the CFO. TJ Chung, Senior Partner at CORE, will continue to serve as Chairman.
  • Price action: ATMR shares traded higher by 1.18% at $9.87 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ATMR)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs SPACs SPACs AttackNews Small Cap Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com