Fathom Digital Manufacturing Aims To Go Public Via $1.5B SPAC Merger With Altimar Acquisition Corp II
- On-demand digital manufacturing services provider Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation agreed to go public via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger with Altimar Acquisition Corp II (NYSE: ATMR).
- The transaction has a pro forma enterprise value of $1.5 billion. A combination of ATMR's cash in trust and an $80 million fully committed PIPE (Private Investment in Public Equity) at $10 per share will finance the transaction.
- An HPS Investment Partners, LLC affiliate is the SPAC sponsor.
- Fathom is majority-owned by CORE Industrial Partners, a Chicago private equity firm focused exclusively on North American manufacturing, industrial technology, and services businesses.
- Fathom uses its proprietary software platform to seamlessly blend in-house capabilities across plastic and metal additive manufacturing technologies and advanced traditional manufacturing technologies.
- Fathom will continue to be led by CEO Ryan Martin. Mark Frost will continue as the CFO. TJ Chung, Senior Partner at CORE, will continue to serve as Chairman.
- Price action: ATMR shares traded higher by 1.18% at $9.87 on the last check Friday.
