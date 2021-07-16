Bit Brother Shares Plunge After Raising $22.5M Via Equity Offering At 25% Discount
- Bit Brother Ltd (NASDAQ: BTB) has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain accredited investors to sell $22.5 million of shares and warrants in a direct offering.
- Bit Brother will sell 15 million ordinary shares, and warrants for the purchase of 15 million shares. The warrants will expire five years from the date of issuance.
- The purchase price for one ordinary share and one corresponding warrant will be $1.50.
- The price represents a discount of 25% to Bit Brother’s last closing price of $2.00 on July 15, 2021.
- The direct offering will close on or about July 20, 2021.
- Price action: BTB shares are trading lower by 46.5% at $1.07 on the last check Friday.
