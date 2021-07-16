Elys Game Technology To Debut New U.S. Retail Sports Betting Platform
- Elys Game Technology Corp (NASDAQ: ELYS) will debut its new U.S. retail sports betting platform, Elys Gameboard U.S., at The National Indian Gaming Association (NIGA) Trade Show at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on July 19-22, 2021.
- Elys Gameboard, built on microservices with a distributed model architecture, will be viewable and operational on United Tote's Duo Kiosk self-service betting terminals during the NIGA trade show.
- The platform offers service to both casino operators as well as small business venues across all 50 states.
- "We are thrilled to debut our U.S. technology solution and share this experience along with United Tote's professional team at the NIGA trade show in Las Vegas," said Executive Chairman Michele Ciavarella.
- Price action: ELYS shares are trading higher by 3.06% at $3.70 in premarket on the last check Friday.
