Apple Employees Say Will Be Forced To Quit iPhone Maker Over Remote-Work Crackdown: Report

Employees of Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) say they will quit should the tech giant not change the requirements that they attend office at least three days a week beginning September, The Verge reported Thursday.

What Happened: The employees say remote work requests are being increasingly denied post the rollout of the hybrid model, the Verge reported.

See Also: How To Buy Apple (AAPL) Shares

An employee who reportedly said they were on an Americans with Disabilities Act accommodation, which allowed them to work from home, was told that the accommodation would be denied when Apple went back to the office, as per the Verge.

“I will be out of a job in September,” the employee wrote in Slack, an eponymous communication tool from Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK).

Apple employee Cher Scarlett posted on Twitter, first seen on Verge, regarding Apple’s policies on remote work related to people with disabilities, especially those who have previously been given accommodations.

Why It Matters: Late last month, Apple’s senior vice president of retail and people Deirdre O’Brien dubbed “in-person collaboration” as essential to its culture and future.

The iPhone maker is vying for its employees to return to their desks at least three times a week beginning early September, a policy announced by CEO Tim Cook.

See Also: Apple Working On A 'Journalism Project' With New York Magazine

Apple employees have been pushing back against the hybrid work model and wrote a letter earlier last month stating it had forced some colleagues to quit.

The workers at the iPhone company are discussing their next move, while some have advocated writing another letter, others have discussed communications with lawyers about legal options, as per the Verge.

Read Next: Apple Faces Criticism Over Allegations Of Censoring LGBTQ+ Apps Around The Globe