Apple Dubs In-Person Collaboration 'Essential' Amid Employee-Protest Over Return To Office

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is doubling down on its hybrid work model and essentially saying no to employees clamoring for the option to work remotely, the Verge reported Tuesday.

What Happened: Apple’s senior vice president of retail and people Deirdre O’Brien said in a video reviewed by the Verge that “If we take a moment to reflect on our unbelievable product launches this past year, the products and the launch execution were built upon the base of years of work that we did when we were all together in-person.”

O’Brien said the Tim Cook-led company believed that “in-person collaboration” was essential to its culture and future.

Why It Matters: Apple expects its employees to turn up at their desks at least three times a week beginning early September, a policy communicated by Cook himself this month.

The tech giant’s staff pushed back against the policy and wrote a letter saying it had forced some colleagues to quit. Nearly 80 people were involved in the writing and editing of the plea.

Apple’s policy is in contrast with some others like Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) who have told their employees that they can work from home as long as they want.

Price Action: On Tuesday, Apple shares closed 1.15% higher at $136.33 in the regular session.

Read Next: Apple Looked To Employ Doctors, Launch Primary-Care Clinics In Bid To Dominate Health Sector: WSJ