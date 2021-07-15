Meghan Markle Bringing Animated Series To Netflix

An animated series created by Meghan Markle is now in the development stages for streaming on Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX).

What Happened: The new family-friendly series is titled “Pearl” and follows a 12-year-old girl who gains personal inspiration from great women in history, according to coverage from The Hollywood Reporter.

The series is the second Netflix project from Archewell Productions, the company that Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, set up after stepping back from their royal duties and relocating to Los Angeles. Their first project, “Heart of Invictus,” is now in production.

“Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges,” said Markle. “I’m thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix, and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history.”

What Else Happened: It's not certain if Markle, who was an actress prior to becoming the Duchess of Sussex, will be among the voice performance cast of “Pearl,” or if the series will consider historical female monarchs from Britain’s past in its presentation.

Separately, Prince Harry and Markle have made history as the first members of the House of Windsor to be in the running for an Emmy Award. The couple’s interview from March with Oprah Winfrey received an Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special category. The competition for the award includes David Letterman for his production “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction and Stanley Tucci for his “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy.”

