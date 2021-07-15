 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple Supplier TSMC Exploring Chip Plant Building Plan In Japan: Bloomberg
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 15, 2021 7:16am   Comments
Share:
Apple Supplier TSMC Exploring Chip Plant Building Plan In Japan: Bloomberg
  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM) CEO C.C. Wei confirmed the company's ongoing due diligence to build a fabrication plant in Japan, Bloomberg reports.
  • He also elaborated plans to expand its manufacturing capabilities in the U.S. and China at a Q&A session following the Q2 results announcement.
  • Japan's share of global semiconductor sales plummeted to 10% in 2019 from 50% in 1988.
  • Previously, TSM collaborated with twenty Japanese companies for a chip development program.
  • TSM is a major chip supplier to Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL)
  • Price action: TSM shares traded lower by 2.73% at $121 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSM)

Apple Supplier TSMC Sees Q2 Profit Jump 11% On Higher Chip Demand
Earnings Scheduled For July 15, 2021
Understanding Taiwan Semiconductor's Unusual Options Activity
10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Apple Shares Hit Record High: What The Street Is Saying
Taiwan Semiconductor's Earnings Outlook
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bloomberg BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com