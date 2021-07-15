Apple Supplier TSMC Exploring Chip Plant Building Plan In Japan: Bloomberg
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM) CEO C.C. Wei confirmed the company's ongoing due diligence to build a fabrication plant in Japan, Bloomberg reports.
- He also elaborated plans to expand its manufacturing capabilities in the U.S. and China at a Q&A session following the Q2 results announcement.
- Japan's share of global semiconductor sales plummeted to 10% in 2019 from 50% in 1988.
- Previously, TSM collaborated with twenty Japanese companies for a chip development program.
- TSM is a major chip supplier to Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL)
- Price action: TSM shares traded lower by 2.73% at $121 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Bloomberg BriefsNews Tech Media