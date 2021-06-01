 Skip to main content

Japan Government Conceives $337M Chip Development Pact with TSMC, 20 Japanese Companies
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 01, 2021 1:56pm   Comments
Japan Government Conceives $337M Chip Development Pact with TSMC, 20 Japanese Companies
  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM), along with twenty Japanese companies, have collaborated for a Japanese government-initiated chip manufacturing technology development program, Nikkei reports.
  • The Japanese companies include packing technology company Ibiden, materials maker Asahi Kasei, heat-dissipating material manufacturer Shin-Etsu Chemical, material molder Nagase & Co, and manufacturing equipment producer Shibaura Mechatronics.
  • TSM plans to incur 50% of the project cost of 37 billion yen ($337 million). The Japanese government will pay the other half.
  • The trial facility construction will begin this summer at the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology in Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture.
  • The research and development work will begin in 2022.
  • TSM plans to introduce the so-called 3D packaging technology in Japan.
  • Earlier this year, TSM planned to spend $178 million for a material research subsidiary near Tokyo, Reuters reports.
  • There is a high chance of a Japanese TSM facility motive behind the government's cooperation.
  • Price action: TSM shares traded higher by 0.95% at $118.45 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs semiconductorsNews Tech Media

