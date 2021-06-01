Japan Government Conceives $337M Chip Development Pact with TSMC, 20 Japanese Companies
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM), along with twenty Japanese companies, have collaborated for a Japanese government-initiated chip manufacturing technology development program, Nikkei reports.
- The Japanese companies include packing technology company Ibiden, materials maker Asahi Kasei, heat-dissipating material manufacturer Shin-Etsu Chemical, material molder Nagase & Co, and manufacturing equipment producer Shibaura Mechatronics.
- TSM plans to incur 50% of the project cost of 37 billion yen ($337 million). The Japanese government will pay the other half.
- The trial facility construction will begin this summer at the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology in Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture.
- The research and development work will begin in 2022.
- TSM plans to introduce the so-called 3D packaging technology in Japan.
- Earlier this year, TSM planned to spend $178 million for a material research subsidiary near Tokyo, Reuters reports.
- There is a high chance of a Japanese TSM facility motive behind the government's cooperation.
- Price action: TSM shares traded higher by 0.95% at $118.45 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
Posted-In: Briefs semiconductorsNews Tech Media