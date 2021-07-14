American Robotics Scoops Purchase Order From Fortune 100 Oil And Gas Company
- Ondas Holdings Inc's (NASDAQ: ONDS) drone system developer American Robotics won a purchase order from a Fortune 100 oil and gas company for its autonomous Scout System.
- The financial terms of the order remain undisclosed.
- The oil and gas industry is in a solid position to leverage new methods of better data collection and digitizing its physical assets. American Robotics' autonomous drone system is an ideal solution to fulfill this demand, American Robotics CEO Reese Mozer said.
- Ondas acquired the drone developer in May.
- American Robotics drones conduct up to 20 autonomous flights per day without having a single pilot or visual observer on the ground and enable the Scout System to consistently transmit valuable data for review.
- Price action: ONDS shares traded higher by 6.83% at $7.82 on the last check Wednesday.
