Honeywell And Premier Collaborate To Expand US Production Of Nitrile Exam Gloves

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 13, 2021 10:22am   Comments
  • Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ: HON) and Premier Inc (NASDAQ: PINC) announced a new commercial relationship dedicated to expanding the domestic production of nitrile exam gloves.
  • The new collaboration is expected to produce at least 750 million domestically made nitrile exam gloves in the first year.
  • The financial terms of the collaboration were not disclosed and are not expected to materially impact either Honeywell or Premier.
  • This collaboration is expected to expand access to domestically manufactured exam gloves for U.S. hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare providers. 80 participating Premier member health systems have committed to purchase a certain percentage of the Honeywell gloves for five years.
  • Price Action: HON shares are trading higher by 0.28% at $225.61, and PINC shares are down 0.42% at $35.50 in the market session on the last check Tuesday.

