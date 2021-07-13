Honeywell And Premier Collaborate To Expand US Production Of Nitrile Exam Gloves
- Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ: HON) and Premier Inc (NASDAQ: PINC) announced a new commercial relationship dedicated to expanding the domestic production of nitrile exam gloves.
- The new collaboration is expected to produce at least 750 million domestically made nitrile exam gloves in the first year.
- The financial terms of the collaboration were not disclosed and are not expected to materially impact either Honeywell or Premier.
- This collaboration is expected to expand access to domestically manufactured exam gloves for U.S. hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare providers. 80 participating Premier member health systems have committed to purchase a certain percentage of the Honeywell gloves for five years.
- Price Action: HON shares are trading higher by 0.28% at $225.61, and PINC shares are down 0.42% at $35.50 in the market session on the last check Tuesday.
