AST SpaceMobile Launches UK Headquarters At Space Park Leicester
- AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ: ASTS) inaugurated its U.K. headquarters in the Space Park Leicester complex.
- The Space Park Leicester complex is a £100 million research, innovation, and manufacturing hub for space-related high-tech companies and researchers in Leicester, England.
- AST SpaceMobile also operates from other global locations, including a corporate headquarters and 85,000 square-foot satellite assembly, integrating and testing facility in Midland, Texas, and operations in College Park, Maryland, Spain, and Israel.
- Space Park Leicester office will have business development, engineering, and regulatory team members working to support the progress and manufacturing of critical subsystems for the SpaceMobile Constellation, AST SpaceMobile U.K. MD Steve Gibson said.
- Price action: ASTS shares traded lower by 0.97% at $12.34 on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Tech